Catch the Last Night Market of 2017 in South Philly Tonight

The roving street food fest is finishing the season in the Italian Market.

Night Market, The Food Trust’s seasonal celebration of street food, is taking over the Italian Market tonight, October 5th.

And it’s the last one of the season, so you’d better make it count.

A huge variety of food trucks, restaurants, and bars — from Weckerly’s Ice Cream Poi Dog Snack Shop to Frecon Cidery to Osteria — will be posted up mobile-style with pay-as-you-go bites on Washington Avenue between 8th and 11th Streets and on 9th Street between Ellsworth and Carpenter Streets.

There will be music, too — with live performances at the main stage at 11th and Washington, DJs at 8th and Washington, and local acts curated by neighborhood venue Connie’s Ric Rac at 9th and Carpenter and 9th and Ellsworth.

The party starts at 6 p.m. tonight and goes until 10 p.m. Check out the full list of food vendors below, and get all the info here.

Night Market [Foobooz]