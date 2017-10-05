Fond Reopens with an Updated Interior and a New Fall Menu

After six years at 1537 South 11th Street, chef-owners Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki felt that Fond was due for an update.

And now, after closing the space for 2 weeks to make some decorative upgrades, Fond is back with a refreshed interior and a new fall menu.

Styer and Prawlucki added a fresh coat of paint and installed a few decorative accents and contemporary touches, including a slate stone wall leads back to the semi-private chef’s table space.

Fond’s menu has also been updated for autumn (check it out in full below). But their excellent Tuesday bar special — a glass of rosé and a half dozen fresh-shucked oysters for $10 — will last until the weather changes.

Fond [Foobooz]