Fond Reopens with an Updated Interior and a New Fall Menu

Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki’s spot has a fresh look.

By  | 

Photo courtesy of Fond

After six years at 1537 South 11th Street, chef-owners Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki felt that Fond was due for an update.

And now, after closing the space for 2 weeks to make some decorative upgrades, Fond is back with a refreshed interior and a new fall menu.

Styer and Prawlucki added a fresh coat of paint and installed a few decorative accents and contemporary touches, including a slate stone wall leads back to the semi-private chef’s table space.

Photo courtesy of Fond

Fond’s menu has also been updated for autumn (check it out in full below). But their excellent Tuesday bar special — a glass of rosé and a half dozen fresh-shucked oysters for $10 — will last until the weather changes.

Fond [Foobooz]

Read More About: , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.