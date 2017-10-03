Post-Apocalyptic Restaurant Mad Rex Opens in Fishtown This Weekend

The restaurant and virtual reality lounge kicks off with grand opening parties on October 6th and 7th.

The world’s first post-apocalyptic-themed restaurant, complete with a “Survivor’s Kitchen,” virtual reality lounge, and a rugged “battle truck” bearing its name that will sit on pilings 14 feet in the air and double as an outdoor seating shelter, will open in Fishtown on Friday.

The long-awaited Mad Rex, located at 1000 Frankford Avenue, is the brainchild of Pavel Rathousky, a master butcher from Prague, and his partners, whose interest in post-apocalyptic imagery and a desire to provide a new kind of dining and entertainment experience led to Mad Rex. In addition to the gritty decor and survival-themed menu items, the space includes a virtual reality lounge, including a private VR booth, in which a technician will hook you up to an IV cocktail.

Max Rex | Photo by Society Hill Films Max Rex | Photo by Society Hill Films Max Rex | Photo by Society Hill Films Max Rex | Photo by Society Hill Films

Executive chef and butcher Peter Rule, whose background includes stints at Brigantessa, Fork, and Avance, is focusing on fresh ingredients, including meats from the neighboring George L. Wells Meat Co. His butchery background dovetails perfectly with Mad Rex’s focus; the kitchen offers a special Survivor’s Menu, in which guests cook their own meats at table over black rocks that have been heated to 500 degrees.

Grilled Pork Chop | Photo by Kory Aversa Black Rock Dining | Photo by Kory Aversa Black Rock Dining | Photo by Kory Aversa Pear and Endive Salad | Photo by Kory Aversa Mad Rex Burger | Photo by Kory Aversa Pan Seared Scallops | Photo by Kory Aversa Himalayan Pink Salt Ice Cream | Photo by Kory Aversa

The grand opening festivities on Friday, October 6th — also the restaurant’s first day of service — and Saturday, October 7th will include performances by a fire breather, hula hoopers, a photo booth (Friday only) and live DJs.

Mad Rex is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with lunch served until 3 p.m. Dinner is served from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Management plans to add an “Hour After”-themed happy hour, late night bar menu, kids’ menu and weekend brunch service in the coming weeks.

Check out the full menu below.

Mad Rex

Opening Menu

SALADS

Pear and endive salad $10

Bosc Pears, candied walnuts, manchego,

pomegranate vinaigrette

Rock grilled caesar salad $10

wedge of char grilled romaine, parmesan

croutons, housemade caesar ( add chicken $5)

Rock charred octopus and fennel $11

grilled on lava rock, balsamic reduction, panzanella salad in a

citrus vinaigrette

Sea green salad $11

Japanese seaweed, kale, roasted ginger garlic carrots in a

buttermilk vinaigrette

Quinoa salad $10

cucumbers, fresh basil, tomatoes, and

shallots in a citrus vinaigrette

STARTERS

Wild mushroom flatbread $12

wild mushrooms, parmesan, fresh arugula salad on a homemade crust

Tomato basil flatbread $12

tomato sauce, fennel mozzerella, fresh basil on a homemade crust

Pear brie and onion flatbread $12

Bosc pears, Brie, garlic oil, caramelized onions on a homemade crust

Seasonal vegetable tempura $9

soy ginger chili sauce

Whole Wings $10

Mad Rex hot sauce, Mad Rex BBQ Sauce , or garlic butter parmesan

Beef Kabobs $8

onions, peppers, tomatos, mushrooms

house made salsa verde (Medium spicy)

Chicken Kabobs $8

onions, peppers, tomatoes

house made salsa verde (Medium spicy)

Shrimp kabobs $10

onions, mushrooms, tomatos

house made salsa verde (Medium spicy)

Home Made pretzel bites $7

cheese sauce and Mad Rex hot sauce

SOUPS

du jour $6

SURVIVOR MENU/BLACK ROCK DINING

Beef

14 oz. NY Strip $28

8 oz.Culotte $24

8oz Flank $20

10 oz.Filet $30

Fish

7oz. Cobia $22

7 oz. Tuna steak $23

7 oz. Salmon $20

Chicken $20

chicken strips

all protein served rare

and sliced for convenience

except chicken

other proteins to be added as daily and weekly specials for market price

SAUCE SETS FOR BLACK ROCK DINING

“Wasteland” $3

hot pepper relish

horseradish crème fraiche

Mad Rex BBQ

w/ spice rub

“Guts and Glory” $3

Mad Rex Hot Sauce

tzatziki sauce

romesco

w/ spice rub

ENTREES

Pan Seared 1/2 Green Circle Chicken $22

Free range chicken, fresh whole artichokes, potatoes, broccoli, laveder chicken au jus

Pan Seared Salmon $20

Salmon pan seared, wild rice, wild mushrooms, hoisin buerre blanc

Grilled Kale Pappardelle $18

Homemade papparadelle, parmesan, pecans, pickled mustard seeds, kale pesto sauce

Grilled Pork Chop $24

10oz grilled, sauté greens, rice & beans, in a pork au jus

Grilled NY strip $28

14 oz NY Strip glazed roasted carrots, roasted fingerling, red wine au jus

Pan Seared Scallops $24

thyme butter, celery root puree, white caponata

apples and seaweed

SIDES

Sauteed Broccoli and Grain $5

garlic, wheatberries, butter, fresh lemon

Grilled Asparagus $6

lemon olive oil, pecans, shaved cured egg yolk

Rice and Beans $5

seasoned rice, eye of the goat beans

cranberry, cannellini beans

Roasted Potatoes $5

rosemary, thyme, garlic

Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables $5

Seasonal

Handcut French fries $5

Housemade seasoned hand cut fries

one side included in rock entrees

prices are for additional only

LUNCH SANDWICHES (REST OF MENU ALSO AVAILABLE DURING LUNCH)

All Sandwiches comes with fries or side salad

Mad Rex Burger $14 * ALSO AVAILABLE AT DINNER!

8oz blended caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato

cheddar and house made pickles, w/ garlic aioli

onion poppy seed bun

Grilled Chicken Parmesana $10

tomato sauce, house made mozzarella, chicken breast

in a Vietnamese French baguette

Pulled Pork $11

Pork shoulder, house made pickles, raw red onion, Mad Rex BBQ Sauce in a Vietnamese French Baguette

Pork Bahn Mi $12

pork belly, chicken liver pate, house made pickles, cilantro, jalapenos

in a Vietnamese French baguette

Roast Beef $12

garlic rosemary au jus, provolone, roasted peppers, and sautéed onions in a garlic aioli.

in a Vietnamese French baguette

Mushroom Tomato Goat Cheese $12

sautéed wild mushroom, peppers, and onions, w/ slices of tomato, balsamic reduction

goat cheese in a toasted Vietnamese French baguette

Vegetarian Reuben $12

carrot spiced in a pastrami blend, sauerkraut, melted swiss, w/homemade thousand island dressing

DESSERT CUPS/SHOOTERS

Chocolate cremeux $5

Goat cheesecake $5

Cannoli shooter $5

Berry parfait $5

Quinoa cake almond milk icing $5

Spiced rice pudding $5

Chocolate cake cherry jubilee sauce $5

DESSERT PLATES

Lava Rock Bananas Foster $7

vanilla ice cream, waffles, rum brown sugar

Himalayan Salt Rocks Ice Cream $8

Toppings du jour

COCKTAIL LIST

The Debacle $10

Vodka, ginger liquer, grapefruit juice, ginger simple syrup, & topped with an IPA Float.

Twelve Mile Hike $11

White Rum, rye whiskey, blackberry brandy, cherry liquer and fresh lemon juice.

Brine Yard $11

Gin, homemade pickle juice with homemade pickled veggie skewer.

The Last Sunrise $10

Tequila, orange & pineapple juices, jalapeno simple syrup with a blackberry brandy float.

Scorched Earth $11

Rye whiskey, Campari, orange liquer, orange juice and ginger simple syrup w/ spiced rim.

The Dark Saying $10

Bacardi dark & light Rum, ginger simple syrup, fresh lime juice topped with a porter beer.

The Mehmet $10

Apple Infused Bourbon, apple cider, cider vinegar, cinammon simple syrup with a dash of hot sauce and bitters.

The Coming $10

Habanero vodka, citrus liqueur, fresh lime and passion fruit puree.

The Outcast $10

Muddled sage, bourbon, Aperol, citrus liqueur agave with grapefruit and orange juices.

Second Sight $10

Gin, elderflower liqueur, herb honey simple syrup fresh lemon juice and Pom juice.

BEER LIST

Draught

Austin Cider $5

Bells Lager of the Lakes $5

DockStreet Rye $5

Double Nickel Rye Porter $6

Evil Genius Adulting $6

Flying Dog Bloodline $6

Goose Island Sofie $6

Southern Tier Coffee Pumpking $6

Troegs Chocolate Stout (Nitro) $6

Victory Golden Monkey $6

Yards Pale Ale $5

Yuengling $4

Cans

Asahi 1L $7

Avery El Gose $5

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin $5

Bells Two Hearted Ale $5

Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion $6

Guiness 16oz $7

Heineken 16oz $7

Kentucky Barrel Aged $5

Naraganset $4

PBR $4

Shiner OktoberFest $5

Sly Fox Helles Lager $5

Tecate $4

Terrapin Hopsecutioner $5

Troegs Troegenator 16oz $6

Two Roads Honeyspot IPA $5

Yards Love Stout $5

Bottles

Amstel Light $5

Angry Orchard $5

Blue Moon $5

Bud Light $4

Coors Lite $4

Corona $6

Corona Light $6

Michelob Ultra $5

Miller Lite $4

Sam Adams Boston Lager $5

Stella $6

WINE LIST

White Wines

Pinot Grigio

Ca Donini, Italy – G$8.5 B$32

Anew, Columbia Valley – G$10 B$38

Lechthaler, Italy – G$13.5 B$52

Sauv Blanc

Magnificent Wine, Col. Val. – G$9.5 B$36

Ranga Ranga, New Zealand – G$11.5 B$44

Emollo, Napa Valley – G$15.5 B$60

Chardonnay

Carmenet, California – G$9.5 B$36

Met Soeili, California – G$11 B$42

Folie a Deux, Rus. River – G$14 B$54

Other Whites

Pacific Oasis Rslng, Col Vlly – G$9 B$34

Domino Moscato, California – G$9 B$34

Terra D’Oro Ch Blnc/Viog, Clrkbrg – B$42

Sparkling

Charles de Fere Brut – Splt$12

Martini & Rossi Prosseco – Splt$9

Red Wines

Pinot Noir

Lost Angel, California – G$9 B$34

The Crusher, Clarksburg – G$10.5 B$40

Trin Hill Hawkes Bay, NZ – G$13.5 B$54

Merlot

Seven Falls, Columbia Valley – G$10 B$39

Bonny Doon $%&*#! Merlot, CA – G$13 B$50

Cabernet

Concannon Founders, CA – G$9 B$34

Francis Coppola Claret, CA – G$10.5 B$40

Penfolds Max’s 2015, South Australia

Other Reds

Vina Robles “Red 4” Blend, CA – G$12 B$46

Smoking Loon Malbec, Chile – G$9 B$34

Aruma Malbec, Argentina – G$17 B$65

Querceto Tuscan, Italy – G$11.5 B$44

Luigi Righetti Amarone, Italy – B$108

Terra D’Oro Zinfandel, CA – B$75

