Garces Restaurants Are Being Sued for $86K in Unpaid Bills

A Delco produce purveyor is suing Tinto, Volver, and others for debt that stretches back to 2015.

This post has been updated.

It’s no secret that the restaurant industry runs on thin margins, and operating with a certain level of debt to suppliers isn’t unheard of, even for successful restaurants.

But it seems that Jose Garces hasn’t been keeping up with the bills at several of his properties — and now, one produce purveyor is suing for more than $86,000 in outstanding invoices.

PennRecord.com reports that Folcroft-based FarmArt Produce, a purveyor to many of Philly’s top restaurants, has filed suit against several Garces Group properties. Tinto, Olde Bar, Distrito, Volver, Garces Trading Company, and Garces Catering are named in the suit.

The suit also names Urbanfarm LLC, which appears to be registered at 2929 Arch Street, the same address as JG Domestic.

In addition to the $86,000 in principal debt owed to the plaintiff, interest and attorney’s fees — as stipulated in a 2012 credit agreement between the umbrella organization, Garces Restaurant Group, Inc., and FarmArt Produce — bring the total amount sought in the suit to more than $120,000.

Today, Garces issued this statement:

As an active legal matter, there is no information to share at this time. However, our relationships with our vendors are of the utmost importance to us and we are working to resolve this quickly and amicably.

