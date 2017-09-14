Postmates Just Started Delivering Beer in Philly

The San Fransisco-based delivery app joins Quick Sip and goPuff as the city’s premier beer delivery services.

By  | 

Despite its inhabitants’ love of and passion for booze, Philadelphia — because of where it’s situated in the United States — has never been a hospitable environment for buying alcohol. Between having to split time between bottle shops and distributors on beer runs, plus the abysmal, overpriced wine selections found at our Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, purchasing alcohol outside of a bar and restaurant in this city is straight up annoying.

But over the last year or two, things have gotten a little easier. The PLCB loosened up a bit, new distilleries have sprouted, and liquor licenses have been extended to grocery stores, bars, and restaurants. In 2015, Hawthornes launched Quick Sip, a beer delivery service that just added wine to its roster last year. GoPuff, Philadelphia’s hottest start-up on-demand delivery company, also added beer to its product list (which now includes everything from sex toys, to rolling papers, to Soylent).

Today, one more on-demand delivery app got on board the beer-delivery train in Philly: Postmates.

The San Fransisco-based delivery service is delivering beer via its newly implemented DRINKS service to app-users 21 years of age and older (to receive your order, you’ll need a valid photo ID). Unlike goPuff, Postmates doesn’t store its product in warehouses around the city. Rather, it partners with local merchants — in this case, Bella Vista Beer Distributors — to provide the product.

If you use the DRINKS feature anytime this week, you unlock free delivery for the entire month — just in time for football season.

Read More About: ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.