Pistola’s Del Sur Opens Tonight in South Philly

Get your tacos and tequila fix on East Passyunk starting at 6 p.m.

The long-awaited third restaurant in the Jose Pistola’s empire, Pistola’s Del Sur, debuts at 1943 East Passyunk Avenue tonight at 6 p.m.

Casey Parker, co-owner along with Joe Gunn and chef Adán Trinidad, said that the spot will “go hard out of the gate” after tonight’s opening, with lunch, dinner, late night, and brunch seven days a week. (Although, Parker admits, they’ll have morning specials on deck for this weekend’s first brunch service but are “not sure if there will be eggs” quite yet.)

The spot has a similar menu as the other two restaurants with a few variations — guac, salsa and queso fundido, entrees like tacos, burgers and enchiladas, and an all-raw section of ceviche and tiradito, or Peruvian sashimi.

There’s also the notable addition of cocas, Spanish flatbreads that the kitchen will prepare in the pizza oven left behind by the space’s former tenant, Palladino’s, in Spanish-style, Mexican-inflected, and vegetarian incarnations.

Beverage-wise, they’re offering a solid craft beer selection with local, domestic, and international bottles, plus substantial lists of tequilas and mezcals.

After tonight, Pistola’s Del Sur will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday (the kitchen closes at 1 a.m. every night), and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, with brunch served till 3 p.m. both weekend days.

Pistola’s Del Sur [Foobooz]