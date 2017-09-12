Outstanding In Her Field Dinner Spotlights Womens’ Culinary Contributions

Our local chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, the philanthropic organization of women in the food, beverage, and hospitality fields, makes it their mission to support women in the Philly food scene.

And on Sunday, September 17th, they’re taking over Grace Winery in Glen Mills for this year’s Outstanding In Her Field dinner, honoring local food pioneer Ann Karlen.

After working with godmother of Philly sustainability Judy Wicks on The White Dog’s community programs, Karlen founded Fair Food, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the region’s farmers with programs like the Fair Food Farmstand in Reading Terminal Market, in 2000.

She was also a founding member of the Philadelphia Food Policy Advisory Council, serving as a member of the Good Food Procurement subcommittee, and helped found the University of Vermont’s Food Hub Management Certificate Program, of which she is the director.

To honor Karlen’s contributions, a team of some of the city’s top chefs will be contributing dishes, like Michele Haines of Spring Mill Cafe, Lynn Buono of Feast Your Eyes Catering, and last year’s Outstanding In Her Field honoree, pastry chef Esther McManus.

The family-style meal will include dishes like Pocono rainbow trout, braised brisket with fall fruit, cakes and French pastries, and more, made with ingredients from the Fair Food Farmstand’s selection of locally sourced products. They’ll also pour wines grown and made on the property.

Sunday’s event begins at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.; tickets are $125 for Les Dames members and $140 for non-members, with a discount if you purchase in pairs. Funds raised from the dinner will go to support the Philly chapter’s educational, scholarship, and Green Tables programs. Get yours here.

Les Dames d’Escoffier Philadelphia Chapter [Official]