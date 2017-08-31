You Can Finally Get a Drink at The Porch at 30th Street Station

It’s been a big summer for beer gardens in Philly, with nearly 40 pop-ups and other spots in the city and the suburbs serving up al fresco sips this year. We’ve seen the good — the trend spread to new neighborhoods by local business owners who present the beer garden concept as a family-friendly community gathering space. We’ve also seen the bad — like drunken fisticuffs (and a subsequent shutdown) at the Comcast Center’s Center City Sips location.

But now, a little more good outdoor drinking news to close out the season: The Porch at 30th Street Station’s long-awaited beer garden, Pub at the Porch, has its grand opening tonight.

Finally open after a long delay — we’ve been hearing rumblings about a beer garden at the Porch since at least spring 2016 — Pub at the Porch will be operated by Bridgewater’s Pub, which serves inside the station. The menu is currently limited to craft beer, cider, and wine. Tonight, August 31st, Dos Hermanos food truck will be serving up eats, with tunes from DJ Ed Christof.

The fun goes from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening, with regular hours — that’s 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday — beginning on September 6th and going all month long.

Pub at the Porch [Facebook]