It’s Almost Time For the 2017 Audi Feastival

Summer coming to an end is always a drag. But one of the few silver linings of the past few years has been that the end of summer also means that Feastival is on its way.
This year, it’s happening on Thursday, September 28th at the FringeArts theater and is being called “The Year of the Beard” — which, okay, is not the best name if you don’t know that this is referring to the multiple James Beard Award-winning chefs and restaurateurs co-hosting this year’s event.
This year, the co-hosts are Outstanding Chef winner Michael Solomonov, Outstanding Restaurateur Stephen Starr, and Best Chef Mid-Atlantic Greg Vernick. And they’re bringing along 75 of the city’s best restaurants, including lots of new ones. A Mano is coming for the first time ever. Oloroso is making its debut. Double Knot, ITV and Poi Dog are all making their first trip to the event. And so are Royal Izakaya, Walnut Street Cafe and others.
Want to take a look at the full list? We’ve got it right here.
2017 Audi Feastival
Participating Restaurants
a.kitchen+bar
Alma de Cuba
A Mano
American Sardine Bar
Audrey Claire
Autograph Brasserie
Bank & Bourbon
Bar Amis
Bing Bing Dim Sum
Bistrot La Minette
Brauhaus Schmitz
Buddakan
Cheu Noodle Bar
The Dandelion
Double Knot
Drexel University’s Center for Hospitality
The Dutch
Eclat Chocolate
Ela
The Farm at Doe Run
Federal Donuts
Fette Sau
Fond
Fork
Friday Saturday Sunday
The Good King Tavern
High Street on Market
Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House
Hungry Pigeon
Indeblue
ITV
Jezabel’s Cafe
Kanella South
Kensington Quarters
La Calaca Feliz
La Colombe Torrefaction
La Divisa Meats
La Peg
Lacroix
Laurel
Metropolitan Bakery
Mission Taqueria
Noord
OIC
Opa
Oloroso
Oyster House
Panorama
Parc
Pizzeria Stella
Pod
Poi Dog Snack Shop
Prohibition Taproom
The Ranstead Room
Rouge
Royal Izakaya
Russet
Sancho Pistola’s
Shake Shack
Siembra Spirits
St-Germain
Sweet Box
Taproom on 19th
Townsend
Tredici
Tria
Twenty Manning Grill
The Twisted Tail
Urban Farmer
V Street
Vernick Food & Drink
Vintage
Walnut Street Cafe
Whetstone Tavern
Whole Foods Market
Will BYOB
World Café Live
Zahav
Zavino
And yeah, that’s a helluva list. All those restaurants, all those chefs, in one place and for one night only? That’s why Feastival is one of the best parties of the year.
Tickets are on sale now, and you can get yours at the link below.
2017 Audi Feastival [Official]