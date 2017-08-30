It’s Almost Time For the 2017 Audi Feastival

Summer coming to an end is always a drag. But one of the few silver linings of the past few years has been that the end of summer also means that Feastival is on its way.

This year, it’s happening on Thursday, September 28th at the FringeArts theater and is being called “The Year of the Beard” — which, okay, is not the best name if you don’t know that this is referring to the multiple James Beard Award-winning chefs and restaurateurs co-hosting this year’s event.

This year, the co-hosts are Outstanding Chef winner Michael Solomonov, Outstanding Restaurateur Stephen Starr, and Best Chef Mid-Atlantic Greg Vernick. And they’re bringing along 75 of the city’s best restaurants, including lots of new ones. A Mano is coming for the first time ever. Oloroso is making its debut. Double Knot, ITV and Poi Dog are all making their first trip to the event. And so are Royal Izakaya, Walnut Street Cafe and others.

Want to take a look at the full list? We’ve got it right here.

2017 Audi Feastival

Participating Restaurants

a.kitchen+bar

Alma de Cuba

A Mano

American Sardine Bar

Audrey Claire

Autograph Brasserie

Bank & Bourbon

Bar Amis

Bing Bing Dim Sum

Bistrot La Minette

Brauhaus Schmitz

Buddakan

Cheu Noodle Bar

The Dandelion

Double Knot

Drexel University’s Center for Hospitality

The Dutch

Eclat Chocolate

Ela

The Farm at Doe Run

Federal Donuts

Fette Sau

Fond

Fork

Friday Saturday Sunday

The Good King Tavern

High Street on Market

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House

Hungry Pigeon

Indeblue

ITV

Jezabel’s Cafe

Kanella South

Kensington Quarters

La Calaca Feliz

La Colombe Torrefaction

La Divisa Meats

La Peg

Lacroix

La Divisa Meats

La Peg

Laurel

Metropolitan Bakery

Mission Taqueria

Noord

OIC

Opa

Oloroso

Oyster House

Panorama

Parc

Pizzeria Stella

Pod

Poi Dog Snack Shop

Prohibition Taproom

The Ranstead Room

Rouge

Royal Izakaya

Russet

Sancho Pistola’s

Shake Shack

Siembra Spirits

St-Germain

Sweet Box

Taproom on 19th

Townsend

Tredici

Tria

Twenty Manning Grill

The Twisted Tail

Urban Farmer

V Street

Vernick Food & Drink

Vintage

Walnut Street Cafe

Whetstone Tavern

Whole Foods Market

Will BYOB

World Café Live

Zahav

Zavino

And yeah, that’s a helluva list. All those restaurants, all those chefs, in one place and for one night only? That’s why Feastival is one of the best parties of the year.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can get yours at the link below.

2017 Audi Feastival [Official]