Get High (Gravity) at The Sidecar

The Sidecar Bar & Grille’s quarterly celebration of heavy-hitting and hard-to-find beers is back. And at tonight’s High-Gravity Beer Bonanza, they’re pouring some seriously boozy brews.

The high-ABV and rare brews featured at the Sidecar tonight include Avery Brewing Company’s Tangerine Quad and Hog Heaven, Bell’s Brewery’s Expedition, Captain Lawrence Golden Delicious, De Dolle Brouwers’ Oerbier, Jack’s Abbey’s Barrel Aged Framinghammer, Lagunitas Dark Swan, Pizza Boy Palate Mallet, Port Brewing’s Anniversary Ale, and Russian River’s Temptation.

Sip these special beers from 4 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. tonight, August 23rd. And from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., it’s happy hour, with half price appetizers from executive chef Brian Lofink as well as house cocktails and drafts.

