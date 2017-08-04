Novak’s Brings Classic French Cuisine to Brewerytown

Brewerytown is getting its own French bistro: Novak’s, a BYO from chef-restaurateur Mark Solomon Evans, opens tonight at 2829 West Girard Avenue.

Evans has owned spots in New York and Miami’s South Beach since the 1980s, but he came out of retirement a few years ago to open The Magnolia House, a bed and breakfast in Jersey City. When visiting family in Fairmount, he fell in love with the neighborhood and decided to get back into the kitchen after five years away.

After soft-opening festivities last weekend, Novak’s begins serving classic French cuisine (with the occaisonal Caribbean or North African inflection) tonight at 6 p.m. They’ll be open Wednesday through Saturday evenings for now — late on Friday and Saturday — with plans to roll out weekend brunch this fall.

Check out the opening menu below.

Novak’s [Official]