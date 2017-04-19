Shoo Fry Brings Ultimate Late-Night Drunk Food to Fishtown

The poutine powerhouse’s new location will stay open till after the bars close on weekends.

Philly’s love affair with cheese curds is showing up in Fishtown: The poutine-centric Shoo Fry will open its second location in Fishtown at 200 East Girard Avenue on Thursday.

After testing the Canadian-born concept with a six-month pop-up stint at the King of Prussia Mall in 2013, owners Matt and Rachel Baiada opened Shoo Fry’s permanent location in Rittenhouse last year.

In addition to the classic combination of curds and fries drizzled with brown gravy, Shoo Fry offers Philly-centric takes on the dish like the Scrapple Jawn, featuring scrapple, fried egg, and cheese and the Cheesesteak, topped with chopped steak, caramelized onion, and a choice of American or whiz.

The new location will offer the same menu, which also features sliders and shakes made with Little Baby’s ice cream — but the hours are a little more nightlife-friendly. Shoo Fry’s Fishtown outpost will operate from 11am to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Shoo Fry [Foobooz]