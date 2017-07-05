Here Are Philadelphia’s 20 Highest-Paid CEOs

Yes, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts is #1, but here’s who makes up the rest of the top 20.

Clockwise L to R: Aramark CEO Eric Foss (via Aramark); Campbell Soup Co. CEO Denise Morrison (courtesy photo); CardConnect CEO Jeffrey Shanahan (LinkedIn); Toll Brothers CEO Douglas Yearly (YouTube).

The Philadelphia Business Journal recently released a list of the Philadelphia region’s 160 highest-paid CEOs, ranked according to FY 2016 compensation. The ranking is based on public company information from the S&P Capital IQ.

Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts, who’s 2016 compensation landed him in the top 20 for highest-paid CEOs in the country, sits at the top of Philadelphia’s list with $32.96 million in total compensation. Following behind are CEOs across various industries, including health care, energy, and finance.

Here are the region’s top 20 highest-paid CEOs and their FY 2016 compensation:

1. Brian Roberts, Comcast |$32.96 million
2. Alan Miller, Universal Health Services |$19.87 million
3. Eric Foss, Aramark |$17.05 million
4. William Spence, PPL Corp. |$15.51 million
5. Thomas Kingsbury, Burlington Stores Inc. |$15.08 million
6. Dennis Glass, Lincoln National Corp. |$13.27 million
7. Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Co. |$12.93 million
8. Douglas Yearly, Toll Brothers |$12.18 million
9. Herve Hoppenot, Incyte Corp.|$11.81 million
10. Seifollah Ghasemi, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.|$11.54 million
11. Edward Breen, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co. |$11.01 million
12. Timothy Donahue, Crown Holdings |$10.97 million
13. Pierre Brondeau, FMC |$10.12 million
14. Steven Collis, AmerisourceBergen |$9.98 million
15. David Field, Entercom Communications |$9.36 million
16. Christopher Daniel Pappas, Trinseo S.A. |$8.95 million
17. Gerard Cuddy, Beneficial Bancorp Inc. | $8.63 million
18. Robert Toll, Toll Brothers | $8.42 million
19. Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG Energy |$8.26 million
20. Jeffrey Shanahan, CardConnect | $8.17

For the complete list, visit the PBJ’s post here [paywall].

