Here Are Kenney’s Pointers for the Biz Community

At the Chamber’s annual mayoral luncheon, he shared seven ways businesses can help move Philadelphia forward.

At the Chamber’s 34th annual mayoral luncheon on Thursday, where hundreds of the region’s businesses were represented, Mayor Kenney made some promises to the business community and outlined a roadmap for growing Philadelphia’s economy.

For one, he told the business community that he wouldn’t raise or create new taxes in 2017, according to the Inquirer. The Chamber supported Kenney’s controversial soda tax last year to expand pre-K for three and four year olds and improve public spaces.

The @ChamberPHL and David Cohen were some of the earliest, loudest, and constant advocates for the many benefits of pre-K. #PhillyRoadmap — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) February 2, 2017

“I thank you for that support,” Kenney said, “and in recognition of all our businesses are doing for our children and our neighborhoods, I will propose to Council in my upcoming budget address that the city not levy any new taxes and that we continue to lower wage and business taxes.”

The city and business community hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye, as city government continues to pass legislation that clamps down on the will of businesses, leaders have said, making it difficult for business to expand here and deters news ones from settling down.

Chamber president and CEO Rob Wonderling and Comcast senior vice president David L. Cohen, who both spoke out against the city’s new wage law, praised Kenney for what he’s accomplished in year one.

“It was really great to hear the mayor give an account over the last year of how we’ve worked together, of how we’ve made progress on such things as universal pre-K, some growth and improvement on how the city operates with the business community, and the need to continue to be vigilant on such things as education finding in Harrisburg,” Wonderling told the Inquirer.

Together, I know we can create a Philadelphia that works for everyone. #PhillyRoadmap pic.twitter.com/Hr3WL4pXrC — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) February 2, 2017

Kenney’s also provided businesses with seven actions they can take to better the workplace and Philadelphia overall:

Host a summer jobs program. Hire a Philadelphia citizen returning from incarceration. Connect with community schools. Donate to the Philadelphia Police Foundation. Contribute to the business owners’ bill of rights. Develop a relationship with City Council. Create a plan to increase diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Find out more about these action items here.

