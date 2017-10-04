It’s that time of year, friends! This Saturday, October 7th, Kensington’s Greensgrow Farms is hosting their Subaru Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And be warned: You should expect to leave full and tired because this day of fall-themed fun will be filled with local food, tunes, local craft vendors and farm shenanigans. Think: pumpkin carving, fall-food sampling, cider-pressing demos and more. Doesn’t that just sound like the PERFECT way to spend a Saturday in October? We think yes.

The fest, held at the urban farm at 2501 East Cumberland Street and in the streets surrounding it, is always packed, and rightfully so. They’ve got a pretty sweet lineup: Throughout the fest, there will be plenty of local food, live music, and apple pie contest AND a chili contest (YUM), local craft and jewelry vendors, all sorts of farm demos and more. Oh! And a pet costume contest. Because no fest is complete without a pet costume contest. Some sweet food trucks — the Chilly Banana and Mi Pueblito Tacos— will also be there.You know, if you don’t fill up on pie and chili before you spot ’em. Admission to the fest is free, but certain activities (chili contest judging, for one) will cost you a donation to Greensgrow, which is a non-profit.

There will also be some kid-friendly activities throughout the day, like pumpkin decorating and face painting, so there’s no need to leave the little ones at home. There you have it: Your weekend fix of fall fun! Happy fall y’all.

