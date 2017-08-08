You’ll be able to squeeze this workout in during even the most whirlwind-like days.

If this week is a downright crazy week for you, and finding time to fit a workout into your day feels nearly impossible, try this quick full-body circuit workout on for size. It’s made up of three mini 10-minute workouts that are perfect for breaking up throughout the day (or spreading throughout multiple days for that matter, if you’re in that much of a crunch). As long as you have a set of dumbbells (or two water bottles of some cans of beans, really!), you can do these mini workouts whenever and wherever you can squeeze ’em in.

The goal with these is simply to push yourself to make it through each circuit as many times as you can in 10 minutes. And of course, the goal is to try to get through all three of these circuits in one workout session, but let’s be real: life happens. So when you do find the time, set your alarm for 10 minutes, get going and see what you can accomplish. You got this!

Be Well Philly Workout of the Week: The Workout to Do When You Have No Time

Workout instructions: repeat each circuit as many times as you can in 10 minutes (feel free to break up the workout and complete the circuits at different times in the day).

Circuit # 1: Put 10 minutes on the clock

4 Burpees

6 Squats with high pull

8 Tricep dips

10 Knee drive hops (on each side)

Circuit #2: Put 10 minutes on the clock

4 Lateral lunges with overhead press (on each side)

6 Squat hold with punches (on each side)

8 Single-leg double-arm rows (on each leg)

10 Ab twists (on each side)

Circuit #3: Put 10 minutes on the clock

4 Squats with overhead press

6 Plank rows (3 on each side)

8 Push-ups

10 Bicep curls

………….

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: