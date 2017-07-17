Reebok Responds to Trump’s Comment on Brigitte Macron’s Body With Hilarious (and Accurate) Flowchart

We’re sure you’ve heard: Last week President Trump, upon greeting French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, said to her, “You’re in such good shape.” And then the Internet exploded. Because … cringe.

We’ve talked about it before — how commenting on someone else’s body isn’t really your place. But Reebok, in response to Trump’s comment, has done us one better: They’ve created a flowchart that they posted to their Twitter account depicting when it’s appropriate to say to someone, “You’re in such good shape … beautiful.” The only time? When you’ve discovered a “forgotten action figure from your youth, unscathed after decades in your parents’ basement.”

Well done, Reebok. Well done. You can see the full chart below.

