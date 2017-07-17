Reebok Responds to Trump’s Comment on Brigitte Macron’s Body With Hilarious (and Accurate) Flowchart

We’re sure you’ve heard: Last week President Trump, upon greeting French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, said to her, “You’re in such good shape.” And then the Internet exploded. Because … cringe.

We’ve talked about it before — how commenting on someone else’s body isn’t really your place. But Reebok, in response to Trump’s comment, has done us one better: They’ve created a flowchart that they posted to their Twitter account depicting when it’s appropriate to say to someone, “You’re in such good shape … beautiful.” The only time? When you’ve discovered a “forgotten action figure from your youth, unscathed after decades in your parents’ basement.”

Well done, Reebok. Well done. You can see the full chart below.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, “You’re in such good shape…beautiful,”… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

