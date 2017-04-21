Meet Mustang, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog 

This week’s adoptable running dog isn’t quite as fast as his name would suggest, but he would make a great running buddy for a runner who likes to keep a nice, slow pace. Bonus: He’s guaranteed to give you plenty of post-run cuddles when you get home. Learn more about him below!

Name: Mustang

Age: 6 years

Breed: Pit-bull Mix

Size: 70 pounds

Background: Mustang was surrendered to ACCT (Animal Care and Control Team) by his family because they were moving.

Running style: Mustang doesn’t appear to have a lot of experience with walks on leash and tends to zig zag. However, once he gets into a slow trot, he’s fully focused and well-behaved. Mustang prefers to trot along at a nice slow pace and would be best for a new or slower runner.

Why Mustang could be the right dog for you: Mustang is the sweetest blockhead you’ll ever meet! He loves smushing his big head into you and leaning in to cuddle, making it impossible not to instantly fall in love with him. We’re pretty sure that once he’s in a home, he’ll be someone’s extra-large lap dog. Mustang is always up for an adventure around town and would make a great companion, whether it be on a run or relaxing at one of Philly’s parks or beer gardens.

If you’re interested in adopting Mustang, you can find him at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

