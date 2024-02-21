On the Market: Outdoor Sports Lover’s Paradise in Quinton

With 103 acres of fields, woodlands and wetlands, 5,000 feet of creekside waterfront and three well-outfitted buildings, you can go hunting, fishing and boating to your heart’s content.

I strongly suspect that our audience overlaps very little with that of Field & Stream, but there have to be a few outdoor enthusiasts in this region who read both.

This select group will go gaga over this Quinton creekside farmstead house for sale. The rest of you will marvel at what it contains.

For starters, this collection of three structures, one of which dates to the 1920s, sits on 103 acres of fields, forests and marshes along Alloway Creek, a freshwater/brackish-water tributary of the Delaware River in Salem County, N.J. The property’s current owners are avid outdoor sportsmen who make good use of the seven elevated hunting blinds on the property. The listing includes some photos of them with their hauls, with faces blurred.

It has even more photos of the three structures spread across those 109 acres. The aerial photo above shows where the main house and cabin sit on the property. Alloway Creek flows along the right edge and the bottom of the photo. About 40 acres are forested, about 50 are planted in various grasses and hay, and about 14 are covered by a USDA farm protection easement.

The main house was custom-built in 2014, and it’s very nicely outfitted.

This is what the main living area looked like when this house went on the market at Christmastime.

The open space flows easily from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. The living room has a wood stove fireplace.

The dining room sits on the other side of the living room’s inner wall.

It’s one with the kitchen, which has breakfast bar seating, cherry cabinetry, granite countertops and a full complement of stainless-steel appliances.

The main house has three bedrooms. The primary one gets lots of light from its many windows.

It also has an en-suite bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a hall bath, which your guests will also use.

The main floor also contains a family room, a bonus room that can serve as a home office, a pantry/laundry room and a two-car garage.

Stairs lead from the garage to a partly-finished basement that spreads across three-quarters of the main floor. The rest of the house has a storage crawl space beneath it.

In addition to the covered front porch, the main house has a covered back porch with a fire pit on the open patio portion between the main house and the garage.

Behind the main house is this three-bay garage and workshop, built in the 1920s and rebuilt in 2014. The wood-fired boiler at the back provides backup heating to the main propane-fueled system and hot water on demand.

Attached to the garage is a lodge rec room festooned with the owner’s trophies. Reclaimed 100-plus-year-old wood found on the property supports its tin-lined roof.

The rec room has its own kitchen as well as a game room with billiard, foosball and card tables.

It also has a wood-burning stove along with heat and air conditioning. It also has a three-quarter bathroom.

The roughly 1,200-square-foot cabin is perfect for putting up hunting buddies and other guests. In addition to the patio you see here, it also has a covered back porch on the other side of the rear wing.

It also has an open main living area consisting of a living room with fireplace, dining room and full modern kitchen.

It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a primary bathroom that’s more sumptuous than the one in the main house.

Off the dining room lies a huge sunken family room. The buyer’s guests should have as good a time visiting as they will living here.

And when they’re not putting guests up in the cabin, they may want to spend some time in it themselves, for it sits right next to the dock on Alloway Creek.

There’s also a pond on the property, which sits at the end of a dead-end lane. That means whoever buys this Quinton creekside farmstead house for sale will enjoy maximum privacy.

And if the outdoor fun one can have on this property isn’t enough, the Delaware River and Bay are a short drive away.

And with all that undeveloped acreage around it, the buyer won’t have to worry about neighbors complaining about the shotgun blasts, either. Given this area’s reputation for outdoor activities, they’ll probably be out hunting or fishing themselves.

THE FINE PRINT

(figures are for the main house only)

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,600

SALE PRICE: $2,500,000

OTHER STUFF: Property taxes in Salem County are among the lowest in New Jersey.

25 Cream Ridge Rd., Salem, NJ 08079 [Kirsten Oravec | HomeSmart First Advantage Realty]