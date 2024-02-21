News

On the Market: Outdoor Sports Lover’s Paradise in Quinton

With 103 acres of fields, woodlands and wetlands, 5,000 feet of creekside waterfront and three well-outfitted buildings, you can go hunting, fishing and boating to your heart’s content.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead exterior front

If this expansive house reminds you a little bit of South Fork, you are forgiven. But nothing else about this updated farmstead at 25 Crean Ridge Rd., Salem, NJ 08079 should conjure up images of North Texas: This property is pure South Jersey, rural division. / Photography by Jonathan Wilson, Capture It Wilson Photography, via HomeSmart First Advantage Realty

I strongly suspect that our audience overlaps very little with that of Field & Stream, but there have to be a few outdoor enthusiasts in this region who read both.

This select group will go gaga over this Quinton creekside farmstead house for sale. The rest of you will marvel at what it contains.

For starters, this collection of three structures, one of which dates to the 1920s, sits on 103 acres of fields, forests and marshes along Alloway Creek, a freshwater/brackish-water tributary of the Delaware River in Salem County, N.J. The property’s current owners are avid outdoor sportsmen who make good use of the seven elevated hunting blinds on the property.  The listing includes some photos of them with their hauls, with faces blurred.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead aerial view of property

Aerial view of property showing locations of main house and cabin

It has even more photos of the three structures spread across those 109 acres. The aerial photo above shows where the main house and cabin sit on the property. Alloway Creek flows along the right edge and the bottom of the photo. About 40 acres are forested, about 50 are planted in various grasses and hay, and about 14 are covered by a USDA farm protection easement.

The main house was custom-built in 2014, and it’s very nicely outfitted.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead main living area

Main living area

This is what the main living area looked like when this house went on the market at Christmastime.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead living room

Living room

The open space flows easily from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. The living room has a wood stove fireplace.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead dining room

Dining room

The dining room sits on the other side of the living room’s inner wall.

xhouse for sale quinton creekside farmstead dining room and kitchen

Dining room and kitchen

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead kitchen

Kitchen

It’s one with the kitchen, which has breakfast bar seating, cherry cabinetry, granite countertops and a full complement of stainless-steel appliances.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

The main house has three bedrooms. The primary one gets lots of light from its many windows.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

It also has an en-suite bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a hall bath, which your guests will also use.

The main floor also contains a family room, a bonus room that can serve as a home office, a pantry/laundry room and a two-car garage.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead basement

Basement

Stairs lead from the garage to a partly-finished basement that spreads across three-quarters of the main floor. The rest of the house has a storage crawl space beneath it.

house for sale quinton creekside farmstead back porch and patio

Back porch and patio

In addition to the covered front porch, the main house has a covered back porch with a fire pit on the open patio portion between the main house and the garage.

garage front

Garage front

garage rear

Garage rear

Behind the main house is this three-bay garage and workshop, built in the 1920s and rebuilt in 2014. The wood-fired boiler at the back provides backup heating to the main propane-fueled system and hot water on demand.

lodge

Lodge

Attached to the garage is a lodge rec room festooned with the owner’s trophies. Reclaimed 100-plus-year-old wood found on the property supports its tin-lined roof.

lodge kitchen

Lodge kitchen

lodge game room

Lodge game room

The rec room has its own kitchen as well as a game room with billiard, foosball and card tables.

lodge sitting room

Lodge sitting room

It also has a wood-burning stove along with heat and air conditioning. It also has a three-quarter bathroom.

cabin front

Cabin front

cabin rear

Cabin rear

The roughly 1,200-square-foot cabin is perfect for putting up hunting buddies and other guests. In addition to the patio you see here, it also has a covered back porch on the other side of the rear wing.

cabin main living area

Cabin main living area

cabin kitchen

Cabin kitchen

cabin dining room

Cabin dining room

It also has an open main living area consisting of a living room with fireplace, dining room and full modern kitchen.

cabin primary bathroom

Cabin primary bathroom

It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a primary bathroom that’s more sumptuous than the one in the main house.

family room

Family room

Off the dining room lies a huge sunken family room. The buyer’s guests should have as good a time visiting as they will living here.

alloway creek dock

Dock on Alloway Creek

And when they’re not putting guests up in the cabin, they may want to spend some time in it themselves, for it sits right next to the dock on Alloway Creek.

pond

Pond

There’s also a pond on the property, which sits at the end of a dead-end lane. That means whoever buys this Quinton creekside farmstead house for sale will enjoy maximum privacy.

And if the outdoor fun one can have on this property isn’t enough, the Delaware River and Bay are a short drive away.

And with all that undeveloped acreage around it, the buyer won’t have to worry about neighbors complaining about the shotgun blasts, either. Given this area’s reputation for outdoor activities, they’ll probably be out hunting or fishing themselves.

THE FINE PRINT

(figures are for the main house only)

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,600

SALE PRICE: $2,500,000

OTHER STUFF: Property taxes in Salem County are among the lowest in New Jersey.

25 Cream Ridge Rd., Salem, NJ 08079 [Kirsten Oravec | HomeSmart First Advantage Realty]

