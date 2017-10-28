Connoisseur: Nicole Cole’s Favorite Things

A peek into the Navy officer-turned-artisan’s stylish life.

At home:

Nicole Cole’s eye for utility and elegance extends to everything she touches, be it the bowls and planters she makes at Vestige Home; the homewares she sells through her website; or the spaces she designs for clients. Here, a peek into the Navy officer-turned-artisan’s stylish life.

Morning ritual: “Enjoying coffee with tons of foamy milk in my sunroom.”
Collection: Plants. “When my husband and I moved here from Nebraska, we brought a U-Haul trailer full of them. I just can’t part with them — some I’ve had for three or four moves across the country.”
In my drawer: Public transportation fare cards. “We always seem to have a bit left over on them, and I save them for the next trip to that city.”
Pets: Two hound dogs, Ellie and Shelby.
On my desk: An Appointed planner. “I’ve had a paper planner since my high-school days. There’s something so satisfying about writing out events and to-do lists — and crossing things off.”

On my calendar:

Upcoming performance: The Phantom of the Opera at the Kimmel Center. “It’s going to be my first time seeing it.”
Last vacation: Tucson, Arizona. “We spent several days on a dude ranch, horseback riding, mountain biking, hiking, rock collecting, and eating tons of great food.”
Current project: “I’m designing a loft space for a client in Northern Liberties. I’m building her dining room table out of a gorgeous piece of spalted maple.”
Annual getaway: “Down South to visit my parents’ house in Florida. I go every January, peruse a huge antiques festival, and stock up on grapefruit.”

Favorite things:

Local artist: Textile artist Carla Weeks. “I can’t get enough of her graphic yet soft art pieces.”
Jewelry: “My great-grandmother’s wedding band. My newest pair of earrings are Wasana studs, made by Claire Sommers Buck out of Austin, Texas.”
Items I buy in bulk: BelGioioso mozzarella and jars of artichoke hearts from Costco.

Uniform: Jeans and a button-down shirt. “In cold weather, I wear coveralls to the studio.”
Beauty essential: Zoet Bathlatier’s Mango and Pineapple Cleansing Grains. “I like to mix them with the Burt’s Bees Cleansing Oil.”
Go-to meal order: High Street on Market’s pastrami on rye sandwich.

Published as “Connoisseur: Nicole Cole” in the November 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.

