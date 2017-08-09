Best of Philly: The New Stores at King of Prussia

Q: I hardly recognize KOP! What are the best new shops?

—Desperately Seeking Retail in Phoenixville

A: King of Prussia has always enjoyed megamall status, but it’s really upped the ante lately. (Take that, Amazon!) Most notable is URBN’s east-wing takeover; it includes an Urban Outfitters, a Free People, a Pizzeria Vetri and an Anthropologie & Co., an Anthro on steroids featuring an oversize beauty counter, custom furniture, and multiple rooms of clothes, intimates and accessories. This past spring, KOP also welcomed the state’s first Bulgari. The rotating collection of one-of-a-kind high-end jewelry makes it a must-visit before the next Academy Ball. At Detroit import Shinola, you can create a custom Willard watch by mixing and matching one of the 23 faces with 43 straps. Guys must stop into Bonobos—KOP is one of the brand’s Guideshop locations, where helpful staffers will pinpoint your best fit and cut, then file away your preferences for future visits. Need workout wear? Make a beeline for the new Superdry, which houses a trove of moisture-wicking half-zips, quality leggings and ultra-supportive sports bras. And if you’ve got kids in tow (hooray, back-to-school shopping!), head to Orchestra, a sprawling French-born store (the first in the country!) with new items every week and wonderfully affordable prices. Consider it H&M for littles.