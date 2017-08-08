Best of Philly: The Best Local Subscription Boxes

For Romantics

THE WINNER: Love ’n Fresh Flowers

THE SCOOP: A weekly bouquet or six-quart bucket of cut-that-morning stems from a local organic flower farm.

THE HAUL: The prettiest mix of seasonal flora, from beautiful blooms like sunflowers and dahlias to fragrant herbs and interesting foliage.

The PRICE: From $125 for four weeks of bouquets; pickup in Chestnut Hill and Manayunk.

For Naturalists

THE WINNER: Terra Luna CSA

THE SCOOP: This Kensington-based garden culls its small-batch herbal products into monthly seasonal boxes.

THE HAUL: Loose-leaf tea, honey, essential oils, skin salves.

The PRICE: From $120 for three months; multiple pickup locations.

For Cheese Freaks

THE WINNER: Di Bruno Bros. Cheese Pairing 101 Club

THE SCOOP: The cheesemongers at this Philly institution hand-select new cheese pairings for you every month from their specialty in-store products.

THE HAUL: Cheese, nuts, jams, crackers, honey and charcuterie.

The PRICE: From $149.99 for three months.

For Women

THE WINNER: BINTO

THE SCOOP: Created by a Penn fertility nurse, these boxes are filled with the highest quality women’s health and hygiene products (read: chemical-free, organic, chosen by a team of health experts) curated just for you.

THE HAUL: Daily vitamins, a probiotic, tampons, wipes, special supplements.

The PRICE: From $35 per month.