First-Time Find: Traditionally Modern in Brewerytown for $300K

Modern, modern, modern – there’s no better word we could use to describe this week’s first-time find. Don’t let its traditional exterior and detailing fool you: This Brewerytown townhome has been completely revamped, and it’s obvious from the moment you step inside.

Like most townhomes, the main level layout flows from front to back: enter into the living and dining space, followed by the kitchen, followed by a mudroom that gives access to the backyard. Unlike some townhomes, though, this one comes decorated with all the bells and whistles. The main level alone boasts an exposed brick wall, gray brushed oak plank hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and dark stained cabinetry.

The lower level is fully finished with a sizable bedroom and bathroom, as well as space for entertainment. The upstairs is home to two additional bedrooms, both of which share a bathroom. The master bedroom features a washer and dryer in the walk-in closet, so you don’t have to go far when you need to wash your clothes.

This place is stunning without any furniture, so it can only get better once you move in. From its adorable front porch to its contemporary interior design to its close proximity to all the city has to offer, the residence has all the makings of an awesome first home.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,500

SALE PRICE: $299,999

1422 N. 30th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121 [RE/MAX Platinum]