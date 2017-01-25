Photos: 12 Nontraditional Engagement Rings We Love

Bonus: Each of ’em is from a Philly shop.

Alternative Engagement Rings

Photo by Nell Hoving

The traditional engagement ring—white-metal setting, diamond star either shining on its own or with smaller diamond sidekicks—will never go out of style (or, we’re quite sure, out of favor with brides- to-be).

But lately, it’s the alternative engagement ring that’s getting a lot of attention from both jewelry designers and couples. Slices of pale gray diamonds, clusters of sapphires in varying shades, rose-cut topaz center stones and semiprecious halos—set in everything from brushed yellow gold to diamond-dotted rose gold—are gracing more and more ring fingers.

Like the short wedding dress or a bridal bouquet made of paper flowers, it’s traditional with a twist, a way to reflect your own personality and style in this symbol of forever you’ll be wearing for the rest of time.

ABOVE: 1. Yellow gold and diamond Raja ring, $2,760, and 2. yellow gold and diamond Roseraie ring, $2,950, both at BHLDN. com. 3. Yellow gold and blackened sterling Old European-cut diamond ring, $4,200, and 4. rose gold morganite and diamond ring, $625, both at L. Priori, Rittenhouse. 5. Andalusite Cluster ring, starting at $1,401, 6. narrow black eternity band, $1,312, and 7. asymmetrical diamond Cluster ring, starting at $4,693, all at Bario Neal, Queen Village. 8. Nicole Landaw rose gold and diamond Blossom trio ring, $1,280, and 9. Annette Ferdinansen yellow-gold Coral Stick pavé diamond band, $3,100, both at Egan Day, Rittenhouse. 10. Rose gold rose quartz ring, $390 at L. Priori. 11. Gabriella Kiss soft green diamond ring, $3,095 at Egan Day. 12. Ciara antique gold ring, $1,595 at BHLDN.com.

This article originally appeared in the spring/summer 2017 issue of Philadelphia Wedding

