Pa. Congressman: Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims Aren’t Actually Dying

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s taking some flak for his heated debate with CNN host Chris Cuomo.

A Pennsylvania Congressman is taking some flak over his recent CNN appearance.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep Scott Perry, whose district includes York County, attempted to defend President Donald Trump’s reactions to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Many say the president has been insensitive in the wake of the hurricane, which has left 89 percent of Puerto Rican residents without access to electricity and more than a third of residents without water, according to officials.

During the CNN exchange, host Chris Cuomo criticized tweets the president posted this morning:

"Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making." says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

Cuomo then questioned Perry for calling relief efforts in Puerto Rico “a success story,” pointing out that less than half the country doesn’t have access to electricity, food and fresh water.

“Mr. Cuomo, you’re simply making this stuff up,” Perry replied. “If half the country didn’t have food or water, those people would be dying, and they’re not.”

For the record, Puerto Rico is an American territory, not its own country. And at least four of the 45 hurricane-related deaths on the island have been caused by drinking contaminated water in the wake of the Category 5 storm, according to authorities.

Some weren’t so happy with Perry’s interview on Thursday:

@NewDay Ask Scott Perry why people are dying from drinking contaminated water. #Pennsylvania 4th get this jerk out of Congress. — Karma Mechanic (@bweesdad) October 12, 2017

Scott Perry loses his shit on @CNN this morning trying to defend Trump and his idiotic stance on Puerto Rico. — Luke Banack (@RadioLuke) October 12, 2017

@ChrisCuomo ty for putting rep scott perry in check .# puerto Rican voters vote scott perry out next election he is an idiot — lisa highsmith (@coscomlady) October 12, 2017

@ChrisCuomo thank you for your passion on behalf of the people of PR. It helps to balance the BS from DJT and Scott Perry — steve p (@Stevejpugh1244) October 12, 2017

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.