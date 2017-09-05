Check Out Beyonce’s Amazing Made-In-Philly Birthday Cake

Fishtown-based Cake Life Bake Shop co-owner Lily Fischer said she wanted the three-tier, geode-themed masterpiece to be “fit for a queen.”

ICYMI, Beyonce celebrated her birthday (a.k.a. “Bey Day”) in Philly this past weekend.

A lucky group of Made in America attendees got the chance to sing “Happy Birthday” with Jay-Z during the festival at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday – and an even smaller, luckier group of Philadelphians got the chance to bake her a cake.

Fishtown-based Cake Life Bake Shop said they got a mysterious request last weekend for a black and yellow cake (think: Queen Bey) with a geode theme, to be delivered to Made in America on Sunday. Shop co-owner Lily Fischer said she was stunned when she did some digging and traced the request back to Beyonce’s culinary team.

“It was pretty amazing,” Fischer said. “Everyone here knows that I love Beyonce … pretty much the whole week we just blasted Beyonce.”

Rebecca Craig, the shop’s head chef, got to work on the three-tier, honey lavender-flavored masterpiece, equipped with edible sugar crystals – plus cookies shaped like beehives and golden crowns (inspired by Beyonce’s 2017 Grammy performance) on the side. Fisher said the shop was given “creative freedom” with the design.

“We wanted to keep it classy and cool,” Fischer said. “Everything was Queen Bey-ified, if you will.”

The duo delivered the cake (which Fischer said cost a “pretty penny”) to MIA on Sunday night– where, unfortunately, they didn’t get to meet the Queen. But Fischer said she’s holding out hope for 2018.

“We just hope that if she’s here next year, we get to do it again,” she said.

Follow @ClaireSasko on Twitter.