Man Who Allegedly Urinated on Synagogue Charged With Ethnic Intimidation

The man who gave a security camera the middle finger before urinating on the front steps of a synagogue in Northeast Philly has been charged with ethnic intimidation, according to police.

Officials say 23-year-old Sheidali Dzhalilov of Rhawnhurst turned himself into the Northeast Detective Division around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Police released footage of the incident earlier in the week, though the video has since been made private.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on August 13th at the Congregation Beth Solomon, which located at 198 Tomlinson Road, according to police. Police say Dzhalilov fled in the passenger seat of a white four-door sedan after urinating on the front entrance of the synagogue.

Dzhalilov has also been charged with indecent exposure, institutional vandalism, desecration objects, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to police.

