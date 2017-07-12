Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Philly

Thursday could be the hottest day of the year so far.

If you haven’t already, seek AC stat: an excessive heat warning has been issued for Philly.

The National Weather Service announced the warning at 11 a.m. today. It’ll last until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The temperature will likely reach 91 degrees Fahrenheit today. Thursday will be the real scorcher – forecasters are expecting it to be the hottest day of the year so far. Temperatures will soar into the mid-90s, and it will feel ever hotter: the NWS estimates the heat index to float somewhere between 100 and 105 degrees.

It’s important to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and seek air conditioning (we’ve compiled a list of where to cool off in the city).

Be sure to check up on elderly relatives and neighbors – the heat can be deadly. Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services has declared a Code Red. If you’re concerned about someone you see on the street, call 215-232-1984 to request outreach.

Excessive heat forecast over coming days prompts Code Red by @PHLCityHomeless. See a person who is homeless in distress? Call 215-232-1984 pic.twitter.com/Gyow1nJU5f — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) July 11, 2017

