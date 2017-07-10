“All Hands on Deck” in Search for Four Men Missing in Bucks County

At least five municipal police departments, detectives, state police and the FBI are all attempting to locate the young men – who reportedly know one another.

State and local police are searching for four men missing in Bucks County.

The men are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg; 21-year-old Tom Meo of Plumstead; 18-year-old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown; and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick of Newtown Township.

Patrick went missing last week, while Finocchiaro and Meo and Sturgis went missing Friday, police said.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said the situation requires “all hands on deck.” At least five municipal police departments, the Bucks County Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI are all attempting to locate the men.

Weintraub said the four men missing appear to know one another. Investigators are working to confirm any connections. Sturgis’s father, Mark Potash, told the Inquirer that his son and Meo both work for his construction business.

A car belonging to Sturgis was discovered in a Peddler’s Village parking lot Monday morning, according to Fox29. The news organization reports that Sunday evening state police recovered a different car belonging to one of the teens in the garage of a home along Aquetong Road in Solebury Township. Officers reportedly had a search warrant for the property.

Anyone with a tip should call the Bucks County radio dispatch at 215-598-7121.

