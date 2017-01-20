Multiple Anti-Trump Protests Planned in Philly Today

Donald Trump becomes the president today. Protests are planned in a city where he got 15 percent of the vote.

It’s happening.

Today, WWE Hall of Famer and former Trump Steaks pitchman Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America.

Only 15 percent of Philadelphians voted for Trump. As one might expect, there are multiple protests planned for today.

Cops have been talking with protest leaders, and say they expect a relatively low-key day. Police say to expect delays “especially in the areas of Center City, City Hall and Independence Mall from 12:00PM through the evening hours.” Yeah, so all of downtown.

As we reported yesterday, students at Penn, Temple, and Drexel are planning a walkout to protest Trump’s inauguration. In North Philly, protesters will gather at Temple’s bell tower at 1 p.m. and march down Broad Street to City Hall.

If past protests are any indication, they will pick up marchers along the way. At 2, there’s a protest at Community College of Philadelphia’s Bonnell Building. The two groups will likely join and march down Broad Street to City Hall, where they’ll meet more marchers. Around 3:45 p.m., they’re scheduled to march to Independence Hall. There is a protest there planned for 4.

And, yes, the “Toke Back the Wall” protest in Rittenhouse is still scheduled for 4:20 this afternoon.