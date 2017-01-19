Temple, Penn, Drexel Students Plan Walkouts During Trump’s Inauguration

Walkouts at campuses across Philly will begin at noon and convene in Center City at 3 p.m. for a citywide protest.

Students from several Philadelphia universities, including Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, are planning to walk out of their classrooms during president-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration tomorrow.

According to several Facebook events, walkouts will take place between noon and 3 p.m. at various campuses, with some students traveling to Center City to take part in citywide marches.

The Philadelphia Socialist Alternative has organized a rally starting at 1 p.m. at the Bell Tower on Temple University’s Main Campus in North Philadelphia. At the Community College of Philadelphia, students will being leaving classrooms at noon and eventually make their way to the college’s Bonnell Building near 17th and Spring Garden streets for a brief rally at 2 p.m., according to the Facebook event page.

On Drexel’s campus, students will begin walkouts at noon and meet for a rally at the university’s Mario the Magnificent dragon statue near 33rd and Market streets.

Marchers from the Temple, CCP and Drexel walkouts will convene at Thomas Paine Plaza at 3 p.m. for a citywide rally titled “ResistTrump! Join the Philly Peoples Inauguration!” The group will embark on a march to 6th and Market near Independence Hall at 3:45 p.m. for a program with “speakers and entertainment,” according to the Facebook event page.

At the University of Pennsylvania, Students for a Democratic Society will hold their own rally from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the university’s College Green.

