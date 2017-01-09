76ers to Sign Chasson Randle to 10-Day Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers will sign former Stanford guard Chasson Randle to a 10-Day contract, according to a league source.

The Philadelphia 76ers will sign former Stanford guard Chasson Randle to a 10-day contract, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports’ The Vertical.

The Sixers had an available roster spot because of the decision to waive Hollis Thompson last week.

Randle was a four-year starter at Stanford, where the Cardinals compiled a 92-52 record during his college career. Randle averaged 19.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game as a senior, shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range on nearly 7 attempts per game. He shot 38.6 percent on 787 three-point attempts over the course of his four-year college career.

Randle went undrafted in the 2015 NBA draft, eventually signing a deal to play with CEZ Nymburk of the NBL in the Czech Republic. Randle averaged 12.8 points in 20.6 minutes per game in combined play during the 2015-16 season, with games in the VTB United league, NBL, and European Cup. He shot 42.4 percent from three-point range during combined play.

For the 2016-17 season Randle has been playing for the Westchester Knicks in the D-League, averaging 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 19 appearances. Randle shot 42.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range for Westchester this season.

Randle made a brief appearance with the Knicks in the preseason, averaging 15.7 minutes per game over 3 preseason appearances. He also played for the Warriors (Las Vegas, 2015) and Knicks (Orlando, 2017) Summer League teams over the past two summers.

Randle has always been more of a scorer than a traditional point guard, combining pick and roll play, a strong pull-up game, and an effectiveness off catch and shoot opportunities to make him a big time scoring threat at each level of play he’s competed in. That catch and shoot skill is something which would theoretically make him a good fit with Ben Simmons, should he stick around long enough to play with the #1 overall pick.

At 6’2″ Randle’s shortcomings have always come on the defensive side of the court, especially for teams who wouldn’t want him running their halfcourt offense. That’s where Simmons’ unique skill set could come in handy, as it allows Randle to play off the ball, with his responsibility limited to hitting open shots and attacking closeouts rather than burdened with the responsibility of running the offense, but still allowed defend his more natural point guard position. This continues a trend of the Sixers targeting combo guards, a trend which began over the summer with the signing of Jerryd Bayless.

Despite measuring just under 6’2″ at the 2015 NBA combine, Randle did have a 6’7″ wingspan and a standing reach of just under 8’1″, which gives him some tools defensively to help him play bigger than his listed height.

The Sixers are expected to make the signing official on Tuesday, according to a league source.

Derek Bodner covers the 76ers for Philadelphia magazine. Follow @DerekBodnerNBA on Twitter.