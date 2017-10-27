Hungry Pigeon’s Next Cookbook Dinner Features Pizza Camp — Minus the Pizza

This year, Hungry Pigeon owner-chefs Scott Schroeder and Pat O’Malley have been cooking their way through some of their favorite cookbooks and sharing the results.

Next, our best restaurant in Philly is tackling Pizza Camp by acclaimed pizzaiolo (and Schroeder’s brother-in-law) Joe Beddia this coming Monday. But don’t expect to see any ‘za on the menu on October 30th.

Instead, they’re focusing on other recipes — like smoked sardine hoagies and a cheesesteak with grassfed beef — from the book, plus highlighting a few non-pizza items: an arrabiata lasagna by Schroeder and Beddia, plus tomato pie (still not pizza) by O’Malley.

These a la carte, pizza-free Pizza Camp offerings will be served for one night only — Monday, October 30th — starting at 5 p.m. Check out the full menu below.

Pizza Camp — No Pizza at Hungry Pigeon

October 30th, 2017

HOAGIES

SMOKED SARDINE

ROASTED VEGGIE

CHEESESTEAK WITH GRASS-FED BEEF

NOT PIZZA

ARRABBIATA LASAGNA

TOMATO PIE

DESSERT

ESPRESSO GRANITA WITH BRIOCHE

WINE

WHITE

ALCESTI, ISOLA DEL SATIRO BIANCO 2016

GUCCIONE, SICILIA BIANCO C 2014

RED

I CUSTODI DELLE VIGNE DELL’ETNA, ALNUS 2014

MORTELLITO, CALANIURU VINO ROSSO 2016

Hungry Pigeon [Foobooz]

Pizza Camp — No Pizza [Official]