Hungry Pigeon’s Next Cookbook Dinner Features Pizza Camp — Minus the Pizza

This year, Hungry Pigeon owner-chefs Scott Schroeder and Pat O’Malley have been cooking their way through some of their favorite cookbooks and sharing the results.
Next, our best restaurant in Philly is tackling Pizza Camp by acclaimed pizzaiolo (and Schroeder’s brother-in-law) Joe Beddia this coming Monday. But don’t expect to see any ‘za on the menu on October 30th.
Instead, they’re focusing on other recipes — like smoked sardine hoagies and a cheesesteak with grassfed beef — from the book, plus highlighting a few non-pizza items: an arrabiata lasagna by Schroeder and Beddia, plus tomato pie (still not pizza) by O’Malley.
These a la carte, pizza-free Pizza Camp offerings will be served for one night only — Monday, October 30th — starting at 5 p.m. Check out the full menu below.
Pizza Camp — No Pizza at Hungry Pigeon
October 30th, 2017
HOAGIES
SMOKED SARDINE
ROASTED VEGGIE
CHEESESTEAK WITH GRASS-FED BEEF
NOT PIZZA
ARRABBIATA LASAGNA
TOMATO PIE
DESSERT
ESPRESSO GRANITA WITH BRIOCHE
WINE
WHITE
ALCESTI, ISOLA DEL SATIRO BIANCO 2016
GUCCIONE, SICILIA BIANCO C 2014
RED
I CUSTODI DELLE VIGNE DELL’ETNA, ALNUS 2014
MORTELLITO, CALANIURU VINO ROSSO 2016
