Philly Ranks High on List of Best Foodie Cities in America

While I’d personally prefer to hide the light of Philly’s bustling food scene under a bushel (the rent is already too damn high, people — stop telling your New York friends about us!), word is starting to get out that the city has more to offer than cheesesteaks and soft pretzels.
And now, there’s hard data to back it up.
Finance site WalletHub published their list of 2017’s Best Foodie Cities in America on Tuesday, and Philadelphia ranked 14th out of 182 of the country’s most populated cities. The ranking considered 24 different indicators of “foodie-friendliness,” like affordability of groceries, ratio of fine dining spots to fast food joints, and number of craft breweries per capita.
San Francisco took the top spot, with a great score for “Diversity, Accessibility, and Quality” and a dismal one for “Affordability” — no surprise there. Philly ranked high — 15th — under the diversity metric, with a middling ranking (86th) for affordability.
Take a look at the top 20 below, and check out the full list and methodology here.
- San Francisco
- Portland (OR)
- New York City
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Orlando
- Austin
- Las Vegas
- San Diego
- Seattle
- Tampa
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
- Sacramento
- Houston
- St. Louis
- Denver
- Washington, D.C.
- Cincinnati
2017’s Best Foodie Cities in America [WalletHub]