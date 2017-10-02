Fall Fest Is Back at Morgan’s Pier

They’ve got a new menu, fall decor, and everything else you need to keep drinking outside for another month.

One of the hardest parts of summer’s end is saying goodbye to long days, balmy weather, and — our favorite — eating and drinking outside. But Morgan’s Pier is keeping the al fresco fun going with their third annual Fall Fest, which kicked off this past weekend.

In addition to dressing up the riverside spot in full autumnal regalia — we’re talking decorative gourds, corn stalks, and hay bales, baby — 2017 chefs-in-residence Kevin D’Egidio and Michael Griffiths of Helm have a brand new menu.

But there’s more to do than eat and drink: there’s pumpkin carving every Saturday and Sunday for the kiddos, DJs spinning every weekend, and acoustic tunes on Sunday afternoons. And if the weather doesn’t cooperate, the staff are prepared with tents and heat lamps to keep things cozy.

Plus, Oktoberfest hits Morgan’s Pier on October 7th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., with an open beer bar, unlimited soft pretzels, live music, and a free glass beer stein for the first 200 attendees. (Tickets are $35 each.)

Fall Fest finishes up with a Halloween party on October 28th, with an open bar and costume contest with cash prizes hosted by the Brittany Lynn, “The Don” of Philly’s drag mafia, from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tickets for that are $40 in advance or $50 at the door and sold out last year, so you’ll want to get yours while you can.

Morgan’s Pier is open for Fall Fest on Fridays from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. through October 28th.

Check out the Fall Fest food and drink menus below.

Morgan’s Pier [Foobooz]