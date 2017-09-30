9 Gorgeous Philly-Made Cakes That Are Practically Works of Art

1. Mini Bundt Cakes at Flying Monkey Bakery, Market East
Cinnamon bourbon apple, Arnold Palmer, hot buttered rum, Dark and Stormy, $3 each.
2. Partially Naked Cake at Bredenbeck’s Bakery, Chestnut Hill
Butter pound cake with salted caramel and espresso filling with chocolate buttercream icing, $5.70 a serving.
3. S’more’s Cake at Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness, Philadelphia
Dark chocolate espresso cake with torched honey marshmallow meringue, salted chocolate sauce, ginger honey graham crackers, butter toffee and espresso ganache, $9 a serving.
4. Chocolate Mocha Cake at Night Kitchen, Chestnut Hill
Chocolate mocha cake with chocolate ganache filling, peanut butter buttercream and chocolate ganache drip, $6 a serving.
5. Banana Chocolate Chip Cake at Amy’s Sweet Bake Shop, West Chester
Banana chocolate chip cake with Nutella cream center, whipped vanilla bean Swiss meringue frosting and caramel drizzle, $5.50 a serving.
6. Honey-Lavender Cake at Cake Life Bake Shop, Fishtown
Vanilla cake soaked in a honey/lavender/white wine syrup, with honey goat cheese frosting, topped with a honey drip, fresh honeycomb and local lavender, $8 a serving.
7. Ringo the Raccoon Cake at Whipped Bakeshop, Fishtown
Chocolate cake with chocolate meringue buttercream, $95.
8. Caramel Cookie Butter Cake at Nutmeg Cake Design, Manayunk
Speculoos cookie butter cake with caramel buttercream, $6.50 a serving.
9. Carrot Cake at The Frosted Fox Cake Shop, Mount Airy
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, vanilla buttercream icing and edible gold leaf, $5 a serving.
First published as “Cakes Are Now Works of Art” in the October 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.