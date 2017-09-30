9 Gorgeous Philly-Made Cakes That Are Practically Works of Art

Whether it’s your kid’s first birthday or your wedding shower, prepare to be upstaged.

By  | 

Photograph by Neal Santos; styling by Barbara Botting

1. Mini Bundt Cakes at Flying Monkey Bakery, Market East
Cinnamon bourbon apple, Arnold Palmer, hot buttered rum, Dark and Stormy, $3 each.

2. Partially Naked Cake at Bredenbeck’s Bakery, Chestnut Hill
Butter pound cake with salted caramel and espresso filling with chocolate buttercream icing, $5.70 a serving.

3. S’more’s Cake at Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness, Philadelphia
Dark chocolate espresso cake with torched honey marshmallow meringue, salted chocolate sauce, ginger honey graham crackers, butter toffee and espresso ganache, $9 a serving.

4. Chocolate Mocha Cake at Night Kitchen, Chestnut Hill
Chocolate mocha cake with chocolate ganache filling, peanut butter buttercream and chocolate ganache drip, $6 a serving.

5. Banana Chocolate Chip Cake at Amy’s Sweet Bake Shop, West Chester
Banana chocolate chip cake with Nutella cream center, whipped vanilla bean Swiss meringue frosting and caramel drizzle, $5.50 a serving.

6. Honey-Lavender Cake at Cake Life Bake Shop, Fishtown
Vanilla cake soaked in a honey/lavender/white wine syrup, with honey goat cheese frosting, topped with a honey drip, fresh honeycomb and local lavender, $8 a serving.

7. Ringo the Raccoon Cake at Whipped Bakeshop, Fishtown
Chocolate cake with chocolate meringue buttercream, $95.

8. Caramel Cookie Butter Cake at Nutmeg Cake Design, Manayunk
Speculoos cookie butter cake with caramel buttercream, $6.50 a serving.

9. Carrot Cake at The Frosted Fox Cake Shop, Mount Airy
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, vanilla buttercream icing and edible gold leaf, $5 a serving.

» Read more about Philly’s booming bakery scene

First published as “Cakes Are Now Works of Art” in the October 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine. 

Read More About:

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.