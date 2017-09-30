9 Gorgeous Philly-Made Cakes That Are Practically Works of Art

Whether it’s your kid’s first birthday or your wedding shower, prepare to be upstaged.

1. Mini Bundt Cakes at Flying Monkey Bakery, Market East

Cinnamon bourbon apple, Arnold Palmer, hot buttered rum, Dark and Stormy, $3 each.

2. Partially Naked Cake at Bredenbeck’s Bakery, Chestnut Hill

Butter pound cake with salted caramel and espresso filling with chocolate buttercream icing, $5.70 a serving.

3. S’more’s Cake at Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness, Philadelphia

Dark chocolate espresso cake with torched honey marshmallow meringue, salted chocolate sauce, ginger honey graham crackers, butter toffee and espresso ganache, $9 a serving.

4. Chocolate Mocha Cake at Night Kitchen, Chestnut Hill

Chocolate mocha cake with chocolate ganache filling, peanut butter buttercream and chocolate ganache drip, $6 a serving.

5. Banana Chocolate Chip Cake at Amy’s Sweet Bake Shop, West Chester

Banana chocolate chip cake with Nutella cream center, whipped vanilla bean Swiss meringue frosting and caramel drizzle, $5.50 a serving.

6. Honey-Lavender Cake at Cake Life Bake Shop, Fishtown

Vanilla cake soaked in a honey/lavender/white wine syrup, with honey goat cheese frosting, topped with a honey drip, fresh honeycomb and local lavender, $8 a serving.

7. Ringo the Raccoon Cake at Whipped Bakeshop, Fishtown

Chocolate cake with chocolate meringue buttercream, $95.

8. Caramel Cookie Butter Cake at Nutmeg Cake Design, Manayunk

Speculoos cookie butter cake with caramel buttercream, $6.50 a serving.

9. Carrot Cake at The Frosted Fox Cake Shop, Mount Airy

Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, vanilla buttercream icing and edible gold leaf, $5 a serving.

First published as “Cakes Are Now Works of Art” in the October 2017 issue of Philadelphia magazine.