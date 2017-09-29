Federal Donuts Is Throwing a Block Party on Sansom Street This Weekend

Federal Donuts: The Partially True Spectacular Story — “a love letter to the donut people of America” — dropped this past week.

And to celebrate the release of the cookbook that chronicles how Federal Donuts author-partners Michael Solomonov, Steve Cook, Tom Henneman, Bob Logue, and Felicia D’Ambrosio made it all happen, they’re throwing a blowout block party in front of the shop.

The block party on Sunday, October 1st is free to attend and also includes free treats, like Federal Donuts’s signature fried chicken sandwich and fancy donuts, plus fare from a pop-up Rooster Soup Company grill.

There will also be beer: Proceeds from $5 pours from Yards Brewing Company will be donated to Broad Street Hospitality Collaborative, the nonprofit beneficiary of Rooster Soup’s profits that helps the most vulnerable Philadelphians get by and get back on their feet.

In addition to a chance to meet the authors and get your copy signed, the party will include family-friendly fun like a dunk tank, caricature artist, and face painting for the kiddos, plus a “donut wall.” (Color us intrigued.) There will also be live music from Killiam Shakespeare, DJ Royale, saxophonist Max Swan (a member of the FedNuts team who’s also a Kimmel Center Jazz resident), and WhoaPhat, whose trombonist, Sam Gellerstein, is also in the FedNuts family.

Get in on the fun this Sunday on the 1600 block of Sansom Street from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Federal Donuts [Foobooz]

Federal Donuts Block Party [Official]