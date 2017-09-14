Here’s What You’ll Be Eating at Standard Tap’s Roughwood Seed Collection Dinner

Later this month, Standard Tap will be hosting this year’s Roughwood Seed Collection dinner, an annual fundraiser (previously held at Brick and Mortar and, in 2015, Kensington Quarters) which highlights Pennsylvania Dutch and Native American heirlooms born from the oldest private seed collection in the country.

Billed as a “living archive of our local culture and tradition,” the Roughwood Seed Collection was founded in 1932 and, with the help of fundraising events like these, is continued today by Dr. William Woys Weaver, a celebrated, local food historian and cookbook author.

On September 27th, the Roughwood Seed Collection dinner will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., featuring snacks inspired by the garden and a complimentary glass of Standard Tap co-owner Paul Kimport’s homemade cider. Dinner will be in the upstairs dining room — four courses by Johnny Brenda’s chef Adam Diltz and Standard Tap’s chef Joel Mazigian featuring heirloom vegetables from the Collection.

Menu here:

Snacks:

Pickled peppers stuffed with cabbage

Duck Rillettes with pickled garlic scapes

Corn Fritters with green pumpkin chutney

Mackerel cured with fennel blossom vodka, cucumber, shiso

.

Bread Basket from Lost Bread Co.

.

Stryker Farm Head Cheese

Dutch-style Pickled Cabbage, Spicy Pepper Sauce, Chicharrones

.

Roughwood’s Heirloom Bean Stew

Huacatay, Yellow Springs Fieldstone Goat cheese

.

Keiser’s Duck Breast

Kale, Collards, Sunchokes and Squash

.

Dessert Plate:

York County Peppermint Pudding

Blackberry Almond Cake

Corn and Pawpaw Pudding

(Plus a night cap: Paw Paw Brandy from Rowhouse Spirits)

Dinner is $75 a head, and reservations can be made by emailing info@standardtap.com.