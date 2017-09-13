For One Night, East Passyunk Chefs Take Over Bok Bar
East Passyunk’s community of restaurants is tight knit. And on Monday, September 18th, 20 chefs from spots on the strip are coming together for Up On The Roof, a combination feast and fundraiser at Bok Bar.
Monday’s event is all about celebrating the great food and community that thrives on East Passyunk while raising funds for the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, whose work helps keep the strip exciting and inviting. Cocktails from Bok Bar will be served alongside favorite dishes and new creations from restaurants in the neighborhood.
The party goes from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., with tickets going for $40 per person (you can get yours here). Check out the full lineup of restaurants and featured dishes below.
Up On The Roof: The Chefs of Passyunk at Bok Bar
Monday, September 18th
Barcelona: Pulpo (octopus)
Bing Bing Dim Sum: Crispy lamb eggroll with sesame chimichurri
Brigantessa/Le Virtu: Eggplant “meatballs”
Cantina Los Caballitos: Seitan anticucho (vegan – agave, sesame seeds, chimichurri sauce, jalapeno aioli) and empanadas (chicken achiote, cheese, chipotle sour cream)
Capogiro: Gelato con brioche with a selection of different gelato flavors
Fond: Shrimp ceviche, avocado, serrano chilli, heirloom tomato
Izumi: Maki
Laurel: Chicken liver tart with blackberry and pecan
Mamma Maria Ristorante: Pasta with chicken and spinach
NOIR: Arancini balls
Noord: House-smoked salmon with pickles and remoulade
P’unk Burger: Chimichurri beef slider with smoked Gouda cheese
Paradiso: Shrimp, calamari and fregola sarda
Perla: Chilled clam with broth espuma, corn and micro celery
Plenty Cafe: Mushroom pâté toast (pickled mustard seeds, arugula, red onion, levain)
Sate Kampar: Achat pickles
Townsend: Roasted stuffed pig
Tre Scalini: Shrimp and white bean and greens salad in dressing
Vanilya: Stuffed bagel bites
Will BYOB: Escargot and maitake mushroom daube
Up On The Roof [Official]
Trending
-
Cow Escapes Old City Nativity Scene Twice, Makes a Run for It on I-95
-
Is Philly's New IV Hangover Therapy Lounge a Hangover Cure? I Tried It
-
Cafe Lift Is Opening a Second Location in Narberth
-
Revel Might Reopen as AC Ocean Walk, an Atlantic City Hotel and Casino
-
These Are the 36 Coziest Restaurants in Philly
-
Classic Elegance in Doylestown for $2.2M
-
Philly Doesn’t Want to Tell You What It Promised Amazon for HQ2