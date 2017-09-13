For One Night, East Passyunk Chefs Take Over Bok Bar

Taste dishes from Brigantessa to Barcelona at this year's Up On The Roof fundraiser.

East Passyunk’s community of restaurants is tight knit. And on Monday, September 18th, 20 chefs from spots on the strip are coming together for Up On The Roof, a combination feast and fundraiser at Bok Bar.

Monday’s event is all about celebrating the great food and community that thrives on East Passyunk while raising funds for the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, whose work helps keep the strip exciting and inviting. Cocktails from Bok Bar will be served alongside favorite dishes and new creations from restaurants in the neighborhood.

The party goes from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., with tickets going for $40 per person (you can get yours here). Check out the full lineup of restaurants and featured dishes below.

Up On The Roof: The Chefs of Passyunk at Bok Bar

Monday, September 18th

Barcelona: Pulpo (octopus)

Bing Bing Dim Sum: Crispy lamb eggroll with sesame chimichurri

Brigantessa/Le Virtu: Eggplant “meatballs”

Cantina Los Caballitos: Seitan anticucho (vegan – agave, sesame seeds, chimichurri sauce, jalapeno aioli) and empanadas (chicken achiote, cheese, chipotle sour cream)

Capogiro: Gelato con brioche with a selection of different gelato flavors

Fond: Shrimp ceviche, avocado, serrano chilli, heirloom tomato

Izumi: Maki

Laurel: Chicken liver tart with blackberry and pecan

Mamma Maria Ristorante: Pasta with chicken and spinach

NOIR: Arancini balls

Noord: House-smoked salmon with pickles and remoulade

P’unk Burger: Chimichurri beef slider with smoked Gouda cheese

Paradiso: Shrimp, calamari and fregola sarda

Perla: Chilled clam with broth espuma, corn and micro celery

Plenty Cafe: Mushroom pâté toast (pickled mustard seeds, arugula, red onion, levain)

Sate Kampar: Achat pickles

Townsend: Roasted stuffed pig

Tre Scalini: Shrimp and white bean and greens salad in dressing

Vanilya: Stuffed bagel bites

Will BYOB: Escargot and maitake mushroom daube

Up On The Roof [Official]