Ants Pants Café Is Now Open in Queen Village

The 4th Street spot is the bruncherie’s second location.

By  | 

Photo courtesy of Ants Pants Café

Ants Pants Café, the Aussie-inflected brunch spot in Graduate Hospital, has brought its avocado toasts and flat whites eastward to Queen Village.

The new cafe, located right next to Puyero at 526 South 4th Street will have the same menu as the original South Street location, which owners Liz Fleming and Nancy Silverman opened in 2004. Fleming and Silverman partnered with longtime employee Paul Puma on the expansion.

Photo courtesy of Ants Pants Café

The 4th Street outpost seats 36, with a floral, pink-hued mural by artist Gibbs Connors on one wall. They’re serving brunch Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Take a look at the full menu below.

Ants Pants Café [Foobooz]

