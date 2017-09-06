Philly’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Inside a Floral Studio

When Peicha Chang’s Falls Flowers outgrew its space, she and her team reimagined the business for its next chapter. Now, Falls Flowers is Vault and Vine, a floral design studio, event space, plant and gift shop, and cafe at 3507 Midvale Avenue in East Falls.

And at their grand opening this weekend, you can sip on craft cider, taste locally roasted coffees, or learn how to make your own terrarium garden.

Vault and Vine will have extended hours this Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th with a 7 a.m. opening time. The party starts Friday afternoon as they host the East Falls Beer Garden and Young American Cider for happy hour sips in front of the shop from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, they’ve got a ton of fun stuff planned: coffee and tea tastings at the cafe, terrarium making and floral design demonstrations, and demos by local vendors like Whipped Bakeshop on Saturday and Crust Vegan Bakery on Sunday. Also on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday? A bouncy house for the kiddos.

Menu-wise, the cafe is sticking with coffee and espresso drinks and pastries, both sourced from nearby roaster and baker High Point Cafe. After opening weekend, they’ll be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, with hours expanding to 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. once staff is in place.

Vault and Vine [Facebook]