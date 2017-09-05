Savor Summer Flavors at High Street’s Plowshare Farms Producer Dinner

Even though fall is on its way, the region’s farmers are still harvesting high summer produce — and High Street on Market continues its collaborative Producer Dinner series on Thursday night.

Executive chef Jon Nodler is cooking up a menu centered around Pipersville-based Plowshare Farms’ organically grown fruits and veggies and grassfed lamb this Thursday, September 7th from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Farmers Teddy and Faith Moynihan have worked with High Street for a few years now, providing produce to the kitchen and selling it outside the restaurant on Saturday mornings as the anchor vendor of High Street’s weekly farmers’ market.

Dinner is four courses for $35, with an optional $20 wine pairing. Take a look at the menu below and make your reservations here.

Plowshare Farms Producer Dinner

Thursday, September 7th

Jerk Spiced Tom Thumb Carrot

Lamb Shoulder Terrine

Ground cherry, cucumber, pickled peppers, mustard greens

Sprouts and Grains

Plowshare vegetables, smoked tomato, aged ricotta salata

Roast Leg of Lamb

Fingerling potato salad, smoked rye, blistered cippolini onion

Carrot Potato Cake

Corn custard, tomato jam

High Street on Market [Foobooz]

Plowshare Farms [Official]