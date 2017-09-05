Savor Summer Flavors at High Street’s Plowshare Farms Producer Dinner

Even though fall is on its way, the region’s farmers are still harvesting high summer produce — and High Street on Market continues its collaborative Producer Dinner series on Thursday night.
Executive chef Jon Nodler is cooking up a menu centered around Pipersville-based Plowshare Farms’ organically grown fruits and veggies and grassfed lamb this Thursday, September 7th from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Farmers Teddy and Faith Moynihan have worked with High Street for a few years now, providing produce to the kitchen and selling it outside the restaurant on Saturday mornings as the anchor vendor of High Street’s weekly farmers’ market.
Dinner is four courses for $35, with an optional $20 wine pairing. Take a look at the menu below and make your reservations here.
Plowshare Farms Producer Dinner
Thursday, September 7th
Jerk Spiced Tom Thumb Carrot
Lamb Shoulder Terrine
Ground cherry, cucumber, pickled peppers, mustard greens
Sprouts and Grains
Plowshare vegetables, smoked tomato, aged ricotta salata
Roast Leg of Lamb
Fingerling potato salad, smoked rye, blistered cippolini onion
Carrot Potato Cake
Corn custard, tomato jam
