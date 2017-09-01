Toast the End of Summer With a Pig Roast at Bar Amis

Labor Day weekend — the unofficial end of summer — is upon us, whether we like it or not.

Good thing Bar Amis is here to ease the transition into cooler weather and fall flavors with lots and lots of slow-roasted pork.

On Thursday, September 7th, chef Brad Spence will be in the house at Bar Amis with pay-as-you-go whole-pig goodness from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. He’ll be serving up roast pork sandwiches and a BBQ pork platter that includes rice and beans, summer salad, and warm tortillas.

Aside from the meaty main event, take advantage of the bar’s happy hour specials and enjoy the weather on the outdoor patio. Winter will be here before you know it, so sip that frosé while you can.

Bar Amis [Official]