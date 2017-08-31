Sneak Preview: October Classes at COOK

Tomorrow, the October schedule for classes at COOK goes live. And they’ve got another packed month, with everyone from Bistro La Minette’s Kenny Bush and Damon Menapace from Kensington Quarters to the crews from Stockyard, Scarpetta and Fork.

As always, the best classes fill up fast. But you folks are getting an early look. So plan your schedule, make your choices and be ready to hit COOK’s website at 2 p.m. tomorrow with your credit card in hand.

October Classes at COOK

October 4: Lebanese Please! with Frances Vavloukis

October 5: Bouchon La Minette with Kenneth Bush of Bistrot La Minette

October 6: Summer In India with Rupen Rao of Rupen’s

October 7: 12PM My Mom’s Indian Tiffin with Rupen Rao of Rupen’s

October 10: a.wine Dinner with Eli Collins and Joey Campanella of a.kitchen and a.bar

October 14: 12PM FALLing Hard for Pizza with Peggy Paul Casella of Thursday Night Pizza

October 15: 1PM Vegan Comfort Sandwiches with Christina Martin of Cooking To Nourish

October 17: Wine and Swine Part 4: The Calabria Edition with Mitch Skwer of Wine Merchant and Nick Macri of La Divisa Meats

October 18: Truffle Shuffle with Jorge Espinosa of Scarpetta

October 19: Celebrating 20 Years of Fork with John Patterson

October 22: 2PM How ‘Bout Them Apples with Lily Fischer and Becca Craig of Cake Life Bake Shop

October 24: Soups and Stews with Becca O’Brien of Two Birds Catering

October 26: Pork, Salt and Smoke with Damon Menapace of Kensington Quarters

October 27: Everything But The Squeal with Will Lindsay and Mike Metzger of Stockyard

October 29: 12PM Eating Armenia and Beyond with Fimy of Apricot Stone

October 30: Old School vs. New School with Matthew Gentile and Luca Sena of Panorama

COOK [Get your tickets here]