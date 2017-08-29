Bernie’s Restaurant Coming to Penn and Manayunk This Fall

The bar and restaurant also has two locations in the suburbs.

By  | 

Bernie’s Hatboro/Facebook

The Penn campus is getting another bar: Bernie’s, a casual restaurant and bar that got its start in the Philly suburbs, is opening on Sansom Street.

The new Bernie’s is scheduled to open this fall in a 7,000-square-foot space at 3432 Sansom Street. Owner Eric Kretschman, who named the restaurant after his grandmother, is an alum of both Penn and Drexel.

Bernie’s also has locations in Glenside and Hatboro. And another city location, at 4411-4413 Main Street in Manayunk, is set to open this fall as well.

Bernie’s [Official]

Read More About: , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.