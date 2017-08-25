Walnut Street Cafe’s Happy Hour Is Crazy Good

The deals at University City’s new all-day cafe seem almost too good to be true.

Sure, Walnut Street Cafe has a lot of great things going on: a killer wine list, baked goods and sweets crafted by nationally renowned pastry chef Melissa Weller, and a Michelin-starred culinary team running the show.

But have you seen their insane happy hour deal?

Every Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., they offer an unheard-of $5 Negroni.

We’re not kidding. A cocktail that easily goes for $12 at other tony spots in the city will cost you less than half that at Walnut Street Cafe’s airy, blonde wood bar (and since it’s nice out, on their outdoor patio).

The weekday afternoon deal also includes $5 glasses of rosé (a deal that’s not exactly a happy hour unicorn, but vintages are chosen by big-deal wine director Patrick Cappiello, so you know that glass will be great), Espelon margaritas, and Cocchi Rosa spritzes. Plus there’s a city wide for each day of the week. Today’s is a classic combo: Rolling Rock and Bulleit Rye.

Don’t believe us? Here’s proof:

