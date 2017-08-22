Need a Restaurant Job? Foobooz Is Here To Help

Philly’s restaurant industry is booming. Weirdly, one of the most common complaints I hear when I’m out talking to chefs and restaurateurs is about the lack of available talent in Philly to staff all the positions in all the great restaurants that keep opening. There are simply more jobs than there are able bodies to fill them.

So we decided to try to do something to help.

A few months back, Foobooz partnered with Culinary Agents in an attempt at helping trained professionals find gigs in this industry that we love. Cooks, bartenders, chefs, managers, ops people — if there’s a job out there that needs filling, we’re confident that there’s some white jacket in Philly who’s just itching to make the jump to the next step in his or her career.

I mean, check this out. Just a brief sample of jobs that are available today:

And that’s just a few of them. So if you’re out there and you’re looking for a new job, a first job, or just a better job than the one you have right now, come have a look. Because sometimes the grass doesn’t just look greener, it actually is.

Come have a look.

Foobooz Jobs [f8b8z]

Culinary Agents [Official]