La Divisa Meats Hits High Street for Producer Dinner Tonight

High Street on Market has been shining the spotlight on local farmers and food businesses all summer long with its Producer Dinner Series. Tonight, August 8th, executive chef Jon Nodler welcomes chef and La Divisa Meats butcher-owner Nick Macri for a feast built around La Divisa’s pasture-raised meats.

Macri will be in attendance to tell the stories behind his products at tonight’s dinner. The special menu will feature four courses for $35 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for $20. Check out the full menu below.

High Street on Market

La Divisa Meats Producer Dinner

Tuesday, August 8th

Butcher’s Banquet

assorted La Divisa meats with High Street breads, crudité and accompaniments

Beef Shank Tortellini

summer vegetables, beef broth, horseradish

Wyebrook Farms Mixed Grill

grilled Korean-style bone-in short rib, charcoal-grilled marinated pork coppa skewer, pork sausage, potato salad, watermelon salad, summer squash, heirloom tomatoes

“Corn and Sour Cream”

corn cake with roasted corn ice cream, ground cherries and bourbon caramel

Advance reservations are required for the Producer Dinner Series. Call 215-625-0988 to make yours for tonight.

High Street on Market [Foobooz]

La Divisa Meats [Foobooz]