High Street on Market Hosts Valley Milkhouse for a Cheese-centric Feast

High Street on Market’s slate of high summer producer dinners continues this Thursday, July 27th with a cheese-centric menu and Berks County’s Valley Milkhouse.

High Street has teamed up with Stefanie Angstadt, owner and cheesemaker at Valley Milkhouse, for a four-course feast featuring her handcrafted artisan cheeses, all made with grassfed, organic milk from local farms.

The family-style dinner, which includes wine pairings with each course, costs $65 per person. Check out the full menu below, and make your reservations here.

High Street on Market

Valley Milkhouse Producer Dinner, July 27th

Lady’s Slipper Crab Dip

breads and crudité

Lady’s Slipper is a cider washed rind tomme with nutty, savory flavors.

(Paired with Pennsylvania’s Maple Springs Gruner Veltliner from Lehigh Valley, PA)

Clover Cannelloni

rabbit, peas

Clover is a fromage blanc with tart notes and a creamy spreadable texture.

(Paired with Gruet Brut)

Witchgrass & Al Pastor Pork Shoulder

peach, ginger, street corn, charred leeks

Witchgrass is vegetable ash rind cheese with a fresh and bright finish.

(Paired with Underground Wine Project “Mr. Pink” Rose)

Blue Bell Mousse

tomato jam, balsamic

Blue Bell is a Stilton-style blue cheese aged for four months

Brown Butter Black Walnut Cake

roasted plums

Pastry chef Samantha Kincaid will utilize Valley Milkhouse cultured butter made from grass-fed, ripened cream.

(Full disclosure: I sell cheese for Valley Milkhouse at the Clark Park Farmers’ Market every Saturday and work with Stefanie on a local cheese CSA. As someone who’s tried them all, I can objectively state that her cheeses are fantastic.)

Valley Milkhouse [Official]

High Street on Market [Foobooz]