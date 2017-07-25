Here’s What You’ll Be Eating and Drinking at Fishtown Brewpub

As we reported last week, Fishtown’s latest brewpub, Fishtown Brewpub, opens Saturday, July 29th at noon just south of Frankford and Girard Avenue — and we’ve got the first look at their dinner, drink, and brunch menus.

The menu from Chef Justin Koenig — a Philly native who’s spent time in tony Delaware hotels and the Bay Area — looks like solid elevated standards and bar food, with some exciting features. Baguettes made with spent grain from the brewery, a foie gras “uncrustable,” chicken skin nachos, and beef cheek pierogies are at home alongside burgers, steaks, and salads; his take on the Philly cheesesteak is a beef tartare served with provolone and fixings.

Hanger steak | Photo courtesy of Fishtown Brewpub Tomato salad | Photo courtesy of Fishtown Brewpub Crispy soft-shell crab | Photo courtesy of Fishtown Brewpub

For brunch, the menu offers options for both the health-conscious (avocado toast, a quinoa bowl) and the hungover (chilaquiles, a burger made with bacon and scrapple, brioche French toast).

Drinks-wise, their opening house beers include a toasty ESB, two hoppy ales, and a farmhouse saison brewed with elderflower and honeysuckle. They’re also stocking local brewers like Sly Fox, Tröeg’s, 2SP, and Highway Manor, with a few options from further afield (Brooklyn’s Sixpoint, Maine’s Allagash) in the mix as well.

Check out the full menu below (click to embiggen).

