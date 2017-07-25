Here’s What You’ll Be Eating and Drinking at Fishtown Brewpub

House-brewed beers, upscale cocktails, and innovative twists on comfort food.

Hanger steak | Photo courtesy of Fishtown Brewpub

As we reported last week, Fishtown’s latest brewpub, Fishtown Brewpub, opens Saturday, July 29th at noon just south of Frankford and Girard Avenue — and we’ve got the first look at their dinner, drink, and brunch menus.

The menu from Chef Justin Koenig — a Philly native who’s spent time in tony Delaware hotels and the Bay Area — looks like solid elevated standards and bar food, with some exciting features. Baguettes made with spent grain from the brewery, a foie gras “uncrustable,” chicken skin nachos, and beef cheek pierogies are at home alongside burgers, steaks, and salads; his take on the Philly cheesesteak is a beef tartare served with provolone and fixings.

For brunch, the menu offers options for both the health-conscious (avocado toast, a quinoa bowl) and the hungover (chilaquiles, a burger made with bacon and scrapple, brioche French toast).

Drinks-wise, their opening house beers include a toasty ESB, two hoppy ales, and a farmhouse saison brewed with elderflower and honeysuckle. They’re also stocking local brewers like Sly Fox, Tröeg’s, 2SP, and Highway Manor, with a few options from further afield (Brooklyn’s Sixpoint, Maine’s Allagash) in the mix as well.

